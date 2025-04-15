Dean Wade News: Expected to play in postseason
Wade (rest) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Sunday's game against an opponent who has yet to be determined.
Wade remained a consistent role player for the Cavaliers during the 2024-25 regular-season campaign. The 28-year-old forward averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 36 percent from deep.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now