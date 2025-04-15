Dean Wade News: Expected to play in postseason

Wade (rest) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Sunday's game against an opponent who has yet to be determined.

Wade remained a consistent role player for the Cavaliers during the 2024-25 regular-season campaign. The 28-year-old forward averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 36 percent from deep.