Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton Injury: Remains out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 5:16pm

Ayton (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Denver.

Ayton has been sidelined since Feb. 12 due to the left calf strain, and there's no clear timetable for his return. The big man was expected to be re-evaluated after four weeks, though the club has not provided any new information on his status. He can be considered week-to-week until the club offers a new update.

Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
