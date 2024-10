Hunter (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Hunter has missed two straight games due to right knee inflammation but could return to action Wednesday. However, the questionable tag doesn't bring much optimism, as he was also listed as questionable before his two absences. If Hunter is ruled out, rookie No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher should draw another start.