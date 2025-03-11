Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter Injury: Won't go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 3:21pm

Hunter (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

Hunter will miss his first outing with the Cavaliers due to an injury/illness since being traded to Cleveland on Feb. 6. The 27-year-old forward's next chance to play will come Friday against the Grizzlies. Sam Merrill, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade are all candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Hunter, Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Ty Jerome (rest) being sidelined.

De'Andre Hunter
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now