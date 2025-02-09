De'Andre Hunter News: Expected to play Monday

Hunter (recently traded) is expected to make his Cavaliers debut against the Timberwolves on Monday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunter is expected to suit up with Cleveland for the first time after having been traded from the Hawks on Thursday. The 27-year-old has put together a career-best year thus far, and he could compete for the starting job at small forward with Max Strus. Hunter is averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.5 assists in 28.8 minutes per game across 37 regular-season appearances (four starts).