NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday's Playoff Games

We're set for a pair of intriguing Game 3s on Friday as the Pacers look to take what would be a shocking 3-0 lead in their series against the Cavs. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have already won once in enemy territory and will try to bounce back from a drubbing as they return home to face the Thunder. Cleveland continues to manage multiple injury concerns as it attempts to avoid falling into what could prove to be an insurmountable hole.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, May 9 @12:00 a.m. ET:

Cleveland Cavaliers (-2.5) at Indiana Pacers (O/U: 229.5)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-5) at Denver Nuggets (O/U: 233.5)

There are several things that stand out about the betting landscape Friday, starting with the Cavs' 2.5-point projected road advantage despite the possibility of multiple key absences and Indiana's 2-0 series lead with a 29-11 record straight up at home during the regular season. And the total is understandable considering the first two finished at 233 and 239.

OKC's status as five-point road favorites isn't as surprising, especially after they bounced back in Game 2. They seemed to work out the kinks while carrying a full season's worth of outstanding output to justify their projected advantage, including a 32-8 away mark and the fact they were just three points shy of winning both matchups at Ball Arena in the regular season.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Evan Mobley, CLE (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Mobley can't play, Dean Wade will likely draw another start at power forward and the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen should receive even more usage than usual.

Darius Garland, CLE (toe): QUESTIONABLE

Should Garland not be able to suit up, either Sam Merrill or Ty Jerome should start at point guard.

Other notable injuries:

De'Andre Hunter, CLE (thumb): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

The three highest-salaried players on Friday's slate are Nikola Jokic ($11,600), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,700) and Donovan Mitchell ($9,500).

Jokic only produced 35.6 standard FD points on Wednesday while logging 32 minutes due to the blowout, but he naturally holds the most upside on the slate and delivered 79.4 against OKC during Game 1.

SGA has posted 65 and 48.8 standard FD points in the first two matchups while eclipsing 48 in five straight postseason appearances. With Friday on the road, there's certainly a higher probability of a wire-to-wire battle that will lock in a massive workload for the star guard.

Mitchell should once again be set for elevated usage considering it's likely at least one of either Darius Garland or Evan Mobley is unavailable and has already scored 48.0 and 77.5 FD standard FD points so far this series while taking 30 shot attempts in both outings.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Tyrese Haliburton, IND ($9,000)

Haliburton recorded 56.1 and 38.8 FD over the first two games and should continue to be popular as the series shifts to Indiana.

Jalen Williams, OKC ($8,300)

Williams has been his reliable self all postseason averaging 41.1 FD through the first six matchups that'll definitely get him in plenty of lineups on Friday.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($7,600)

Murray opened the series with 36.2 FD. And despite a reduced Game 2 output, he'll undoubtedly be highly rostered given his upside and name value.

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,500)

Allen should be even more popular than usual if Mobley is out again as the big man managed 45.9 FD across 37 minutes on Wednesday without his frontcourt partner available.

Chet Holmgren, OKC ($7,300)

Holmgren's totals of 35.2 and 43.2 FD from the first two this series should ensure he's a popular "value" option at either power forward or center.

Key Values

Myles Turner, IND vs. CLE ($6,300)

Turner has overdelivered relative to salary during the first two games with 39.7 and 51.1 FD on averages of 18.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 3.5 blocks and 2.0 steals per while shooting 50.0 percent. The big man has actually been impressively steady throughout Indiana's playoff run by contributing 17.1 points (on 50.6 percent shooting, including 37.5 from three-point range), 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 35.7 FD. Turner's salary has remained surprisingly reasonable and has already proven ability to thrive on both ends of the court against Cleveland to once again make for a viable play Friday at home, where he averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.4 blocks over the regular season.

Aaron Gordon, DEN vs. OKC ($6,100)

Gordon became the Game 1 hero as he capped off his second straight 39.3 FD effort with a game-winning three. He offered a modest 19.1 on Wednesday over 27 minutes with a 3-for-12 shooting performance. But with that semi-clunker aside, Gordon has been dependable throughout the playoffs averaging 29.8 FD during the opening series against the Clippers while shooting 51.6 percent. Gordon also hit 46.7 percent, including 50.0 from behind the arc - in two regular-season meetings with OKC while draining an elite 52.0 percent of three-pointers at home overall.

Aaron Nesmith, IND vs. CLE ($5,500)

Nesmith has followed up a solid campaign with a strong postseason by averaging 29.6 FD via 16.3 points (56.2 percent shooting, 56.1 from distance), 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. The veteran forward has notched six consecutive double-digit scoring performances while attempting double-digit shots three times. With Cleveland potentially shorthanded again on Friday and Nesmith also shooting 52.4 percent against the Cavs during the regular season, he's bound to be a popular value option who could continue to overdeliver on investment.

ALSO CONSIDER: Andrew Nembhard, IND vs. CLE ($5,800)

