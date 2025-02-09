De'Andre Hunter News: Off injury report for Monday

Hunter (recently traded) is off the injury report for Monday's game against Minnesota.

Hunter is expected to make his Cavaliers debut after having been traded to Cleveland on Thursday. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a career-best year, and he could compete for the starting job at small forward with Max Strus. Over his last 10 outings with the Hawks (two starts), Hunter averaged 17.8 points and 3.8 rebounds across 31.4 minutes per contest.