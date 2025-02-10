De'Andre Hunter News: Reaches double figures in debut

Hunter contributed 12 points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one steal over 23 minutes in Monday's 128-107 win over Minnesota.

Hunter made his Cavaliers debut Monday by stepping into the starting lineup with Max Strus (ankle) sidelined, finding success from deep while finishing as one of six Cleveland players with a double-digit point total. Hunter has connected on three or more threes in 21 outings while reaching double figures in scoring in all but four appearances. As Hunter continues to get acclimated to his new teammates, expect his production to continue to increase.