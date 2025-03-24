Fantasy Basketball
De'Andre Hunter News: Top scorer off bench in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Hunter provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and six rebounds across 22 minutes during Sunday's 120-91 win over the Jazz.

Hunter provided a nice lift off the Cleveland bench in Sunday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring and rebounds while finishing as one of three Cavaliers players with 15 or more points. Hunter has recorded at least 15 points and five boards in 18 games this season, posting at least 15 points in three of his last four contests.

