De'Andre Hunter News: Will rest Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Hunter (rest) is out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Hunter missed Friday's win over the Knicks and will also sit out the regular-season finale. The veteran forward will likely come off the bench for the Cavaliers during the playoff run, so the team will aim to have him 100 percent ready for the postseason which begins on April 19. Hunter is averaging 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals per game in 27 games (five starts) with Cleveland this season.

