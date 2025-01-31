Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray Injury: Out for season with torn Achilles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 8:08pm

Murray suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during Friday's game against the Celtics and will now miss the rest of the season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Murray played 30 games for the Pelicans before suffering the Achilles tear Friday. This will be another costly loss for New Orleans, which has dealt with key players being in and out of the lineup during the 2024-25 campaign. The team will likely turn to Jose Alvarado and CJ McCollum to help shoulder the load for the rest of the season.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now