Dejounte Murray Injury: Out for season with torn Achilles

Murray suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during Friday's game against the Celtics and will now miss the rest of the season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Murray played 30 games for the Pelicans before suffering the Achilles tear Friday. This will be another costly loss for New Orleans, which has dealt with key players being in and out of the lineup during the 2024-25 campaign. The team will likely turn to Jose Alvarado and CJ McCollum to help shoulder the load for the rest of the season.