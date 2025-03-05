Deni Avdija Injury: Exits early with quad injury
Avdija has been ruled ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to a left quadricep injury.
Portland subbed Avdija out with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old forward had previously exited a Feb. 26 game against the Wizards early due to a left quad contusion, so he could be dealing with an aggravation of the previous injury. He'll finish Wednesday's game with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 23 minutes. Avdija's next chance to play will come Friday against the Thunder.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now