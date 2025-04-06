Fantasy Basketball
Deni Avdija Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 1:55pm

Avdija (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Avdija will miss his first outing since March 9 due to a sprained right thumb. HIs next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Jazz. The 24-year-old forward has been stellar of late, averaging 30.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 35.8 minutes per contest. Kris Murray and Jabari Walker are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Avdija being sidelined.

