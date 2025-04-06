Deni Avdija Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Avdija (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Avdija will miss his first outing since March 9 due to a sprained right thumb. HIs next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Jazz. The 24-year-old forward has been stellar of late, averaging 30.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 35.8 minutes per contest. Kris Murray and Jabari Walker are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Avdija being sidelined.
