Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder Injury: Dealing with quad bruise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Schroder (quadriceps) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Schroder may have picked up the injury during Friday's 133-122 win over the Cavaliers, though it doesn't appear to be severe enough for him to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game. Schroder has started in the Pistons' last three games due to the absence of Cade Cunningham (calf), and over that span Schroder has averaged 13.3 points, 7.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 32.3 minutes per game.

Dennis Schroder
Detroit Pistons
