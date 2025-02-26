Dennis Schroder Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Schroder (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Schroder was initially labeled questionable for Wednesday's tilt due to left ankle soreness, but he didn't make enough progress leading up to tip off for the Pistons to clear him to play. With Schroder sidelined, the Pistons could reopen a spot in the rotation for Marcus Sasser to serve as Cade Cunningham's primary backup.