Dereck Lively headshot

Dereck Lively Injury: Practices, listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 3:00pm

Lively is questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to a right ankle stress fracture.

Lively was upgraded to questionable before ultimately being ruled out Monday against Brooklyn. Still, he practiced fully Tuesday, per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News, and is nearing a return to action. With Anthony Davis (adductor) probable and Daniel Gafford having returned, Lively would likely play a reserve role with significant restrictions if he suits up Wednesday.

Dereck Lively
Dallas Mavericks
