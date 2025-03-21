Dereck Lively Injury: Set to practice in G League

The Mavericks assigned Lively (ankle) to the G league's Texas Legends on Friday to take part in a 3-on-3 practice and will recall him after, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Lively hasn't played since Jan. 14 due to an ankle injury but appears to be ramping up toward a return to action and will practice alongside Daniel Gafford (knee) while Anthony Davis (adductor) participates in a 5-on-5 scrimmage in the G League. Although there is no timetable for Lively's return, it appears that he will attempt to play before the end of the regular season.