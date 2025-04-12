Fantasy Basketball
Dereck Lively headshot

Dereck Lively Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Lively (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Lively has played in four of the Mavericks' last five games, but he'll likely be sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale as he continues to work his way back from a fractured right ankle that caused him to miss 36 games. Lively's absence would mean more minutes for Daniel Gafford, Kai Jones and Dwight Powell.

