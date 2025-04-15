Fantasy Basketball
Dereck Lively headshot

Dereck Lively News: Off injury report for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Lively (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Lively sat out of the club's regular-season finale due to the right ankle injury that caused him to miss 36 consecutive outings this season. However, the second-year big man is set to return to action during Wednesday's elimination game. Lively has appeared in four matchups since the extended absence, averaging 5.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 71.4 percent from the field in 16.0 minutes per contest.

Dereck Lively
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
