Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dillon Jones headshot

Dillon Jones News: Bench role for Game 1 vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 9:51am

Jones will come off the bench during Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinal-round series against the Grizzlies, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

After starting the last two games of the regular season, Jones will revert back to the second unit for Oklahoma City on Sunday. In 51 games in a reserve role, the rookie forward averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting 35.7 percent from the field.

Dillon Jones
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now