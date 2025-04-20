Dillon Jones News: Bench role for Game 1 vs. Memphis

Jones will come off the bench during Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinal-round series against the Grizzlies, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

After starting the last two games of the regular season, Jones will revert back to the second unit for Oklahoma City on Sunday. In 51 games in a reserve role, the rookie forward averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting 35.7 percent from the field.