Donovan Mitchell Injury: Listed as questionable
Mitchell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets with left groin soreness.
After Tuesday's game, the Cavaliers are off until Friday, so they might consider giving Mitchell the night off for maintenance against the shorthanded Nets. Ty Jerome will be rested Tuesday, so there could be more opportunity for guys like Craig Porter, Sam Merrill, Max Strus and maybe even Jaylon Tyson.
