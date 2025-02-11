Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Nabs season-high five pilfers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Green posted six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and five steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 125-111 win over the Bucks.

The five steals were a season high for Green, who concentrated on his supporting role while Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 58 points. Green has scored in double digits only once in five games since returning from a calf strain at the beginning of the month, averaging 7.2 points, 6.0 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.6 steals and 0.8 blocks to begin February.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now