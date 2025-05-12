NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at NYK: Knicks lead series 2-1

MIN at GSW: Timberwolves lead series 2-1

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Sam Hauser (ankle): Questionable

GSW - Stephen Curry (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,200) vs. Celtics

Brunson topped 40 DK points in two of the last three games, averaging 24.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He surpassed 50 DK points four times in the first round but has yet to do so in the current series. Nonetheless, he faces the perfect opportunity to go off for a major performance, as he must step up to help his side avoid back-to-back losses at home, while a win can give them a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,500) at Warriors

Edwards delivered his second-highest scoring total of the postseason as he racked up 36 points in Game 3 against the Warriors. He is averaging 26.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in the series and is likely to continue to pad his stats on both ends of the floor, especially as the Warriors remain shorthanded and without a solid rhythm in their rotations.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,200) at Knicks

Brown topped 30 DK points in five straight games and is averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals over three games against the Knicks in the conference semifinals. He continues to do a good job getting to the basket, which helps him maintain strong scoring numbers even if the jump shots are not falling.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,700) at Knicks

Tatum finished with a series-high 59.0 DK points in Game 1 and is averaging 19.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.3 steals in the series. On the other hand, he is shooting just 32.3 percent from the field over the last three games and needs to find a way to establish a better groove in order to prevent his side from falling into a dangerous position. He averaged slightly higher scoring numbers and shooting percentages on the road, compared to at home this season, which gives hope that he will be able to step up once again.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($7,500) vs. Celtics

Towns is coming off his first back-to-back 20-point double-doubles of the postseason and is averaging 18.7 points and 15.0 rebounds over the last three games. He could easily break out for a massive performance as he holds the most notable matchup advantage in the series.

Expected Chalk

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($8,500) vs. Timberwolves

Despite the loss, Butler went off with 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the Warriors' first home game of the series. He is averaging 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the last three games and must continue to look to take over in the absence of Stephen Curry. He has another chance to shine on home court and should be ready to step up in light of the opportunity to even the series.

Mid-Range Money

Derrick White, Celtics ($6,700) at Knicks

After reaching the 40 DK-point mark once in the first round, White topped 40 DK points in Games 1 and 2 against the Knicks. He came up a bit shorter with 31.8 DK points in Game 3, and he is averaging 18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in the series. He remains the squad's best scorer beyond Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and he also does a great job padding his stats by making critical plays on the defensive end.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($5,500) vs. Timberwolves

Green amassed 41.0 DK points in Game 1 against the Timberwolves, but he has progressively dropped off over the last two games, including a postseason-low 12.0 DK points in Game 3. Nonetheless, he absolutely must provide a big-time impact in order to give his side a chance at home in Game 4, and he should come out with a notable effort to impose himself on the game by gobbling up boards, loose balls and helping facilitate the offense.

Value Picks

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($4,500) at Knicks

Pritchard tallied a team-high 23 points in the last game and is averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists through three games against the Knicks this postseason. He consistently delivers great energy off the bench and plays with the confidence to take big shots. He should continue to benefit from entering the game with a full tank to go up against the heavily-worked Knicks starters, and he also has a significant matchup advantage over the Knicks' backup backcourt.

Buddy Hield, Warriors ($4,700) vs. Timberwolves

Hield is averaging 15.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals across seven consecutive starts this postseason. He logged a series-high 43.0 DK points in Game 1 against the Timberwolves and has knocked down at least four three-pointers in each of the last three games. He will continue to have the opportunity to let the shots fly, as his squad remains in search of answers without Stephen Curry.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,600) at Warriors

Reid is averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.8 blocks this postseason. He logged a series-high 30.3 DK points in Game 1, but he was relatively quiet with just 16.3 DK points in Game 3. However, the big man maintains a significant matchup advantage against the Warriors' backup frontcourt, and he should continue to make the most of his time off the bench, where he has the opportunity to shift the energy of the game.

