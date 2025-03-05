Drew Eubanks News: Makes most of limited run

Eubanks recorded seven points (1-4 FG, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one block over 11 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Suns.

This was Eubanks' best performances since joining the Clippers, but obviously, the workload isn't ideal. As long as Ivica Zubac is upright, it's highly unlikely that Eubanks will be able to make much noise outside of the deepest fantasy formats.