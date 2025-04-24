Fantasy Basketball
Drew Eubanks News: Sees action in garbage time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 9:52am

Eubanks finished Thursday's 117-83 victory over Denver in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with three points (0-1 FG, 3-4 FT) across four minutes.

Eubanks left the bench for the first time in the past four games as the Clippers easily accounted for a disappointing Nuggets team. Having not played in the playoffs prior to Thursday, this was simply a situation where the Clippers were able to roll out their depth pieces down the stretch. The two teams will meet again in Game 4 on Saturday, where Los Angeles will look to grab a 3-1 series lead.

Drew Eubanks
Los Angeles Clippers
