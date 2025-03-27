Drew Timme News: Receives two-year deal

Timme agreed to a two-year contract with the Nets on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Timme has been one of the top scorers in the G League in 2024-25, averaging 20.0 points to go with 9.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 43 appearances between the Stockton Kings and Long Island Nets. After recently turning in a career-best 50-point outing for Long Island, he'll get an NBA contract and could end up seeing minutes in the Brooklyn frontcourt late in the season.