Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Duncan Robinson headshot

Duncan Robinson News: Moving to second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Robinson is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Celtics.

The Heat have tweaked things up with their starting lineup and Robinson will move to a bench role in order to make space for Andrew Wiggins, who will be making his Miami debut Monday. Robinson is averaging 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game when playing off the bench this season (18 appearances).

Duncan Robinson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now