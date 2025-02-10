Duncan Robinson News: Moving to second unit
Robinson is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Celtics.
The Heat have tweaked things up with their starting lineup and Robinson will move to a bench role in order to make space for Andrew Wiggins, who will be making his Miami debut Monday. Robinson is averaging 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game when playing off the bench this season (18 appearances).
