We'll begin the final week of the regular season with an unusually small slate. My FanDuel results have been excellent over the past two weeks, and I'll aim to keep us all in the money for Monday's contests. The first tip-off of the two-game offering will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Aside from the preseason, the final week of the regular season is the trickiest period to play DFS in the NBA. Fair warning - if you plan to play a lot this week, vigilance is required at game lock, as random scratches will permeate the player pool. These four teams don't have much risk in that regard, but be ready for some surprises later in the week.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MIA Tyler Herro (thigh) QUESTIONABLE

MIA Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Alec Burks (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Herro missed Saturday's game, and it looks like Duncan Robinson ($4,000) will be first in line if he misses again. A Burks absence will further complicate matters, and you'd need to wait until lineup lock to choose between Davion Mitchell and Jaime Jaquez if both players are out. Otherwise, Herro will be a hot commodity in the slim player pool if he plays.

DET Tobias Harris (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

DET Jalen Duren (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

Cade Cunningham is finally off the injury report, but I doubt we'll see Harris or Duren until the playoffs. Isaiah Stewart ($5,200) will take over at center again if Duren misses, and Ausar Thompson ($7,100) remains an excellent option while Harris is out. Thompson qualifies as one biggest chalk plays of the evening.

SAC Keegan Murray (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Trey Lyles started for Murray in a big win for the Kings, but he didn't produce enough to be viable. All of the starters stepped up, and I'd once again look to DeMar DeRozan ($8,100) as the biggest beneficiary here.

PHI - SEVERAL ABSENCES

There's no need to list the litany of Philly absences, but Justin Edwards (ribs) is a recent producer who has an injury tag tonight. I'll list my favorite endorsements for Philly in the next section.

ELITE PLAYERS

Cade Cunningham ($10,300) is the only player above $10k, but a potential minute restriction makes him a bit too risky for us. We only have six players in what we normally consider to be the elite range, and it's where we'll face our first tough call. Domantas Sabonis ($9,900) will have a big advantage over Detroit, but you can get Bam Adebayo ($9,000) for $900 less against a slightly tougher frontcourt. I am fine with either big man, and the dual eligibility of both players allows you to roster both of them, which isn't a bad idea if you can afford it. We also have to single out Quentin Grimes ($8,600), who is Philly's unquestioned offensive engine.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

As I inspect the builds for this two-gamer, I'm looking at some combination of two elites and Thompson, with the rest coming from this section, but we'll have to reach for one or two deep values to make the numbers work.

Zach LaVine, SAC ($7,300) @ DET

LaVine has turned on the gas over the past couple of games, and although the game flow doesn't always go his way, I'm going to load up on Sacramento as they make their case for a play-in spot. They need to outplay Dallas in the final week, and LaVine should be on point as the season closes.

Adem Bona, PHI ($6,100) @ MIA

I believe Bona's salary is a little high, but there's no question he will get a chance to shine amid Guerschon Yabusele's (personal) absence. Other Philly values will show up, but the Sixers seem smitten with Bona as a future piece, especially if they decide to part ways with Joel Embiid in the offseason. We have better center options, but their dual eligibility could open up the center spot.

Lonnie Walker, PHI ($5,200) @ MIA

Walker has finished in the top three of Philly's box scores over the past few games, and he should be an even safer option if Justin Edwards sits. Other younger options are making waves for the Sixers, but Walker's recent steadiness and favorable salary make him one of my favorite budget options tonight. I like Walker over Jared Butler ($6,000), but the size of the slate makes him a bit more viable for usage.

Keon Ellis, SAC ($4,600) @ DET

Ellis had a stellar game against the Cavaliers, and although I've been a Monk apologist this season, Ellis looks like the better option off the bench right now. There's no question that Ellis is a more pesky defender, but that doesn't always show up in the stat line. His scoring stats are all over the place, but we have to add some deep values to afford the elites.

Also consider: Tim Hardaway, DET ($5,300) vs. SAC

That about does it for our best selections. Since our offering is a bit limited, I'll end with some basic guidelines for today's lineups. I think Thompson should be in every build, with Adebayo, Sabonis and DeRozan as our next priorities. Walker and Ellis can help keep the costs down, and Bona should be a decent risk-reward candidate at center. If Edwards misses, you can take some shots with other Philly values that didn't get a mention.

