Franz Wagner headshot

Franz Wagner News: Quality outing not enough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 11:40am

Wagner finished Wednesday's 109-100 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes.

Wagner has had a solid start to Orlando's first-round matchup with Boston, averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 38.0 minutes across the first two contests. However, Wagner has converted just two of his 13 three-point attempts as the Magic have dropped the first two games of the series.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
