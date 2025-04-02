Fred VanVleet Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

VanVleet (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet has been struggling from a scoring perspective over the last few games. However, it appears he's been dealing with ankle soreness, which might be something he'll have to play through the rest of the season. The veteran guard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 37.9 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.