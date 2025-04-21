Fred VanVleet News: Shoots the ball poorly

VanVleet ended Sunday's 95-85 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 10 points (4-19 FG, 2-13 3Pt), one rebound, seven assists and one steal in 40 minutes.

VanVleet's poor shooting has been a consistent theme for most of the season, but with 19 shot attempts on the night, the guard seemed unfazed. During the regular season, VanVleet hit 37.4 percent from the field across 61 appearances, averaging 14.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.6 three-pointers.