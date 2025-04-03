Fred VanVleet News: Will play vs. Oklahoma City

VanVleet (ankle) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Thunder.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to an ankle issue, VanVleet will be back on the floor for the Rockets on Friday against the Thunder. The veteran guard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 37.9 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from deep.