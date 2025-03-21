Gabe Vincent Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Vincent (knee) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Vincent has been managing a left knee issue and could miss Saturday's matchup against Chicago. If Vincent is ultimately ruled out, the Lakers will likely turn to Jordan Goodwin, Shake Milton and Bronny James to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
