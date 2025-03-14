Fantasy Basketball
Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent Injury: Unlikely to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Vincent is listed as doubtful for Friday's game versus the Nuggets due to left knee injury management, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Vincent started in the Lakers' last two outings but is expected to sit out the second leg of the team's back-to-back Friday due to left knee injury management. With Luka Doncic (calf/ankle) already ruled out, Jordan Goodwin and Shake Milton are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Gabe Vincent
Los Angeles Lakers
