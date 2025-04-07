Fantasy Basketball
Gabe Vincent headshot

Gabe Vincent Injury: Working through knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Vincent is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to left knee effusion, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Vincent dealt with a left knee injury in March, and it appears the issue has flared up and has jeopardized his chances of playing Tuesday. Dalton Knecht and Jordan Goodwin would stand to see an increase in minutes off the bench if Vincent is unable to play. Vincent has averaged 8.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist over his last 10 outings while shooting 40.7 percent from three.

Gabe Vincent
Los Angeles Lakers
