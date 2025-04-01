Gabe Vincent News: Catches fire from deep

Vincent totaled 20 points (6-14 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 104-98 win over the Rockets.

Vincent is officially on fire for the Lakers. Over his last two appearances, he's produced 17.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 5.0 three-pointers in just 23.5 minutes. During that stretch, he shot a combined 10-of-19 from beyond the arc.