GG Jackson News: Off injury report for Game 2
Jackson (personal) isn't listed on the Grizzlies' injury report for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Thunder.
Jackson was away from the team for Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals due to personal reasons, though he's set to return Tuesday. However, the 20-year-old played just two minutes during Friday's Play-In Game win over Dallas and isn't guaranteed to receive playing time against Oklahoma City.
