NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 4

Slate Overview - Main Slate
MIL at CLE: Bucks on five-game slide; Cavs on seven-game win streak
GSW at WAS: Warriors on three-game win streak; Wizards 1-2 at home
LAL at DET: Lakers 1-2 on road; Pistons 0-3 at home
BOS at ATL: Celtics on two-game win streak; Hawks 2-2 at home
MEM at BKN: Grizzlies on two-game win streak; Nets 2-2 at home
SAC at MIA: Kings 2-2 on road; Heat 1-2 at home
UTA at CHI: Jazz on six-game slide; Bulls 1-1 at home
NYK at HOU: Knicks on two-game win streak; Rockets 1-2 at home
Injuries to Monitor
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (hip): Questionable; Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT
CLE - Dean Wade (illness), Caris LeVert (knee): Questionable; Max Strus (ankle): OUT
GSW - Stephen Curry (ankle): Questionable; De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT
WAS - Marvin Bagley (illness), Saddiq Bey (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (thumb), Kyle Kuzma (groin): OUT
LAL - Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT
DET - Ausar Thompson (illness): OUT
BOS - Jaylen Brown (hip), Kristaps Porzingis (foot): OUT
ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring), Vit Krejci (thigh): OUT
MEM - John Konchar (quadriceps): Doubtful; GG Jackson (foot), Luke Kennard (foot), Vince Williams (leg), Marcus Smart (ankle), Desmond Bane (oblique): OUT
BKN - Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (back): OUT
SAC - Kevin Huerter (illness): Questionable
MIA - Jaime Jaquez (illness): Questionable
UTA - Lauri Markkanen (back): Doubtful; Jordan Clarkson (heel), Taylor Hendricks (ankle): OUT
CHI - Zach LaVine (hip): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (wrist): OUT
NYK - Cameron Payne (hamstring): Doubtful; Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT
HOU - Steven Adams (knee): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Damian Lillard, Bucks ($8,900) at Cavaliers
Despite the Bucks' rough start, Lillard has managed to put up solid numbers, averaging 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, including a season-high 41-point effort against the Cavs in the squad's last outing. Lillard should be up for another strong performance against the Cavaliers, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Donovan Mitchell, Bucks ($8,200) vs. Bucks
Mitchell hit the 30-point mark twice in seven games this season, including in his previous outing against the Bucks on Saturday. Mitchell is averaging 24.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals on the season and is likely to thrive once again against the Bucks, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,600) vs. Kings
Butler delivered back-to-back games with more than 45 DK points, but he came up quieter, with a high of 32 DK points among his last two outings. Nonetheless, he faces a good opportunity to get his offense going against the Kings, who are giving up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game to opposing small forwards.
LeBron James, Lakers ($9,000) at Pistons
James amassed 55.5 DK points in his last game and is averaging 22.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists on the season. He faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage and the most three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards.
Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,800) at Pistons
Davis surpassed 60 DK points in three of his six outings this season and is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. He has a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's second-most steals per game and the seventh-most free throws per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,000) at Hawks
Tatum scored at least 25 points in six of his seven outings this season, averaging 30.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He has a great chance to prosper against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's third-most points and highest three-point shooting percentage per game. Tatum will also have to bring a more concerted effort toward leading the offense in the absence of Jaylen Brown.
Mid-Range Money
Buddy Hield, Warriors ($6,600) at Wizards
Hield is on a roll since joining the Warriors, scoring over 20 points in five of his six outings and averaging 22.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Hield has a great chance to keep up the scoring against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's third-most three-pointers per game and the fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage.
Santi Aldama, Grizzlies ($6,200) at Nets
Aldama is up for his third consecutive and sixth start of the campaign. He topped 30 DK points in each of the last two games and went over 40 twice already this season. Aldama should keep up the production against the Nets, who are giving up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage and the most free throws per game.
Value Picks
Carlton Carrington, Wizards ($4,600) vs. Warriors
Carrington is up for a third straight start for his shorthanded squad. He topped 25 DK points in each of the last two games and is shooting 35.3 percent from deep this season. Carrington is averaging 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
Tari Eason, Rockets ($4,800) vs. Knicks
Eason is coming off a monstrous game, with 27 points, nine rebounds, an assist, four steals and three blocks for a total of 53.8 DK points. He is averaging 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks on the season and should do well against the Knicks, who are missing some depth in the frontcourt as a result of injuries.
Zach Edey, Grizzlies ($4,500) at Nets
Edey is coming off his first double-double of the campaign and is averaging 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game. He has a great chance to flourish against the Nets, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing centers.