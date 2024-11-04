NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview - Main Slate

MIL at CLE: Bucks on five-game slide; Cavs on seven-game win streak

GSW at WAS: Warriors on three-game win streak; Wizards 1-2 at home

LAL at DET: Lakers 1-2 on road; Pistons 0-3 at home

BOS at ATL: Celtics on two-game win streak; Hawks 2-2 at home

MEM at BKN: Grizzlies on two-game win streak; Nets 2-2 at home

SAC at MIA: Kings 2-2 on road; Heat 1-2 at home

UTA at CHI: Jazz on six-game slide; Bulls 1-1 at home

NYK at HOU: Knicks on two-game win streak; Rockets 1-2 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (hip): Questionable; Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

CLE - Dean Wade (illness), Caris LeVert (knee): Questionable; Max Strus (ankle): OUT

GSW - Stephen Curry (ankle): Questionable; De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

WAS - Marvin Bagley (illness), Saddiq Bey (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (thumb), Kyle Kuzma (groin): OUT

LAL - Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

DET - Ausar Thompson (illness): OUT

BOS - Jaylen Brown (hip), Kristaps Porzingis (foot): OUT

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring), Vit Krejci (thigh): OUT

MEM - John Konchar (quadriceps): Doubtful; GG Jackson (foot), Luke Kennard (foot), Vince Williams (leg), Marcus Smart (ankle), Desmond Bane (oblique): OUT

BKN - Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (back): OUT

SAC - Kevin Huerter (illness): Questionable

MIA - Jaime Jaquez (illness): Questionable

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (back): Doubtful; Jordan Clarkson (heel), Taylor Hendricks (ankle): OUT

CHI - Zach LaVine (hip): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (wrist): OUT

NYK - Cameron Payne (hamstring): Doubtful; Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

HOU - Steven Adams (knee): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($8,900) at Cavaliers

Despite the Bucks' rough start, Lillard has managed to put up solid numbers, averaging 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, including a season-high 41-point effort against the Cavs in the squad's last outing. Lillard should be up for another strong performance against the Cavaliers, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Donovan Mitchell, Bucks ($8,200) vs. Bucks

Mitchell hit the 30-point mark twice in seven games this season, including in his previous outing against the Bucks on Saturday. Mitchell is averaging 24.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals on the season and is likely to thrive once again against the Bucks, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,600) vs. Kings

Butler delivered back-to-back games with more than 45 DK points, but he came up quieter, with a high of 32 DK points among his last two outings. Nonetheless, he faces a good opportunity to get his offense going against the Kings, who are giving up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game to opposing small forwards.

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,000) at Pistons

James amassed 55.5 DK points in his last game and is averaging 22.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists on the season. He faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage and the most three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,800) at Pistons

Davis surpassed 60 DK points in three of his six outings this season and is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. He has a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's second-most steals per game and the seventh-most free throws per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,000) at Hawks

Tatum scored at least 25 points in six of his seven outings this season, averaging 30.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He has a great chance to prosper against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's third-most points and highest three-point shooting percentage per game. Tatum will also have to bring a more concerted effort toward leading the offense in the absence of Jaylen Brown.

Mid-Range Money

Buddy Hield, Warriors ($6,600) at Wizards

Hield is on a roll since joining the Warriors, scoring over 20 points in five of his six outings and averaging 22.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Hield has a great chance to keep up the scoring against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's third-most three-pointers per game and the fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies ($6,200) at Nets

Aldama is up for his third consecutive and sixth start of the campaign. He topped 30 DK points in each of the last two games and went over 40 twice already this season. Aldama should keep up the production against the Nets, who are giving up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage and the most free throws per game.

Value Picks

Carlton Carrington, Wizards ($4,600) vs. Warriors

Carrington is up for a third straight start for his shorthanded squad. He topped 25 DK points in each of the last two games and is shooting 35.3 percent from deep this season. Carrington is averaging 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Tari Eason, Rockets ($4,800) vs. Knicks

Eason is coming off a monstrous game, with 27 points, nine rebounds, an assist, four steals and three blocks for a total of 53.8 DK points. He is averaging 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks on the season and should do well against the Knicks, who are missing some depth in the frontcourt as a result of injuries.

Zach Edey, Grizzlies ($4,500) at Nets

Edey is coming off his first double-double of the campaign and is averaging 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game. He has a great chance to flourish against the Nets, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.