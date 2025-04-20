This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MEM at OKC: The Thunder swept the Grizzlies this season and have won nine straight games against them.

ORL at BOS: The Magic have won six of their last nine games against the Celtics.

MIA at CLE: The Cavs won two of their three matchups versus the Heat this season.

GSW at HOU: The Warriors have won 16 of their last 18 games over the Rockets.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

MEM - GG Jackson (Personal)

OKC - Ousmane Dieng (hip)

ORL - Jalen Suggs (knee)

BOS - NONE

MIA - Kevin Love (old)

CLE - NONE

GSW - NONE

HOU - Jock Landale (knee) and Jae'Sean Tate (ankle)

Isn't it ironic?

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,00) at Rockets

Chef Curry was cooking in the second half of the season, and we have to expect similar things in a postseason run. The former MVP has scored at least 50 DraftKings points in seven of his last nine outings, showcasing a 95-point upside in that span. That's the sharpshooter fans have loved to see for years, and we can't overlook the matchup with Houston. Curry has scored at least 37 DK points in 10 of his last 11 matchups with the Rockets, averaging 52 DK points per game against them.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,500) vs. Heat

Mitchell had some lackluster fantasy outputs throughout the second half, but Cleveland was sparing their star for this postseason run. Now that we're here, we expect Mitchell to play 35-40 minutes and take 20 shots every game. If you look at the 37 games that Mitchell played at least 32 minutes, he averaged 48 DK points per game. We expect that to be his floor against Miami, scoring 46 and 51 DraftKings points in their two most recent matchups.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,900) vs. Magic

Tatum is truly one of the most underrated superstars in the league, and he should have another strong postseason run. This guy averaged over 50 DK points per game in last year's playoffs, which is right on par with his 51-point average this season. That pairs beautifully with his 40-point floor, scoring at least 32 DK points in all but one game this season. Not to mention, JT had 51 DK points in his most recent matchup with the Magic.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($8,300) at Rockets

Playoff Jimmy is one of the sport's best nicknames, and it feels appropriate. The perennial All-Star has at least 45 DK points in four straight fixtures, dropping 62 DK points in the Play-In Game. That's the stud we've seen perform throughout past postseasons, and you know he'll be motivated against a feisty team like Houston. He has at least 30 DraftKings points in 10 straight games against the Rockets while posting a 41-point average in those outings.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,900) vs. Grizzlies

SGA is the most expensive player on this slate, but it's easy to understand why. The MVP frontrunner led all players on this slate with 59 DK points per game while establishing a 40-point floor. There's no safer option on this slate, and it looks even better since SGA has at least 49 DK points in all four matchups with Memphis this year. Getting a guaranteed 50-60 DK points is impossible to overlook on a tiny four-game slate like this.

Mid-Range Money

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($6,100) vs. Heat

Allen is one of the most underrated centers in the NBA. The big man won't score much, but he's one of the safest bets to record a double-double from a sub-$7K player. Allen scored at least 29 DK points in 36 of the 40 games he played at least 30 minutes, posting a 41-point average in those outings. We expect 30 minutes to be his floor in these must-win games because they need him out there to oppose big men like Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($5,800) at Rockets

Green doesn't have a massive upside, but there aren't many players in this price range who can record a triple-double. The undersized big man has scored at least 29 DraftKings points in four straight fixtures, posting a 36-point average in that span. That's all you can ask for from a player in this price range, and we're talking about a guy who regularly averaged 35-40 DK points per game throughout his postseason career. A matchup with Houston sounds challenging, but we've seen Green score at least 34 DK points in two of his four meetings with the Rockets this year.

Value Picks

Jrue Holiday, Celtics ($5,700) vs. Magic

Holiday didn't have his best fantasy season, but you better believe this veteran will show up when the lights are the brightest. This defensive stud averaged 33 DK points per game across 38 minutes in 19 postseason games last year. That's what we've seen throughout Holiday's career, and we love it since Holiday has at least 30 DK points in four of his last six outings. The bump in playing time is the most impactful factor because Holiday should be a $7K player if he's going to play 35-40 minutes like we saw last year.

Dillon Brooks, Rockets ($4,700) vs. Warriors

Brooks will cause mayhem in this series, and Houston will play him big minutes to stir the pot. That's just what this guy does, and it should lead to some solid fantasy outputs. In the 31 games that Brooks played at least 33 minutes, he averaged 29 DK points per game. That's a terrific total from a player in this price range, and he's one of the only cheap players worth rostering. Not to mention, Brooks had 32 DK points on 10-of-13 shooting in his most recent matchup with the Warriors.

