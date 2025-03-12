Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play against LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 3:34pm

Antetokounmpo (calf) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Antetokounmpo continues to nurse a left calf strain but is trending toward playing Thursday against the visiting Lakers. The two-time NBA MVP is having another stellar season, averaging 30.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 59.4 percent from the floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now