Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Suns, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the Milwaukee injury report all season due to right patella tendinopathy, though he hasn't missed an outing since the All-Star break. The superstar has made 12 appearances during March, averaging 27.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks across 33.2 minutes per contest. Antetokounmpo has recorded a double-double or better in eight of those 12 outings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
