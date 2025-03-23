Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play Monday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Suns, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the Milwaukee injury report all season due to right patella tendinopathy, though he hasn't missed an outing since the All-Star break. The superstar has made 12 appearances during March, averaging 27.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks across 33.2 minutes per contest. Antetokounmpo has recorded a double-double or better in eight of those 12 outings.