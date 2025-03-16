Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report due to right knee tendinopathy and a left calf strain, though the Bucks are no longer including the calf injury on the injury report. Over his last five outings, the two-time MVP has averaged 28.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across 33.6 minutes per contest.