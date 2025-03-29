Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Antetokounmpo (foot) has been listed as probable to play in Sunday's game against the Hawks.

After coming one rebound and three assists shy of a 30-point triple-double in Friday's loss to the Knicks, Antetokounmpo is trending toward playing Sunday against Atlanta. The superstar big man is averaging 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 60.1 percent from the field this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
