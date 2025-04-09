Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play vs. New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Antetokounmpo (shoulder) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Antetokounmpo is trending toward playing in Thursday's game against New Orleans despite dealing with a shoulder issue. The superstar big man is coming off his third consecutive triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block in Tuesday's win against the Timberwolves.

