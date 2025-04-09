Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play vs. New Orleans
Antetokounmpo (shoulder) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Antetokounmpo is trending toward playing in Thursday's game against New Orleans despite dealing with a shoulder issue. The superstar big man is coming off his third consecutive triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block in Tuesday's win against the Timberwolves.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now