Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to play vs. Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 3:23pm

Antetokounmpo (foot) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

After recording a 37-point double-double in Tuesday's win against the Suns, Antetokounmpo is trending toward playing Thursday in Philadelphia. The superstar big man averaged 32.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 63 percent from the floor over his last five games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
