Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Likely to suit up Tuesday
Antetokounmpo (foot) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
The Bucks continue to include Antetokounmpo on the injury report due to a left foot sprain, though he's missed only one game since the All-Star break. Over his last five appearances, the two-time MVP has averaged 30.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 33.2 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now