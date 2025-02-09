Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Out through All-Star break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 8:48am

Antetokounmpo, who's already missed four straight games due to left calf soreness, will remain out for at least one week and be sidelined for the upcoming All-Star festivities, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Antetokounmpo is slated to return to game action shortly after the All-Star break, so this may just be a way to get the MVP candidate some extra rest before the stretch run. However, a calf injury hampered Antetokounmpo during last season's playoffs, so this is certainly a concerning trend. In Antetokounmpo's absence, Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis will likely see increased roles, but Damian Lillard will lead the offense.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now