Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 5:41pm

Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Kings, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up while he continues to deal with lingering right patella tendinopathy. The superstar is averaging 27.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks across 33.0 minutes per game over 11 appearances in March.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
