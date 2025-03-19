Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 5:07pm

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to right patella tendinopathy, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been playing through a nagging right knee injury, but he hasn't missed a game since before the All-Star break and will likely suit up for Thursday's contest. He has averaged 27.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks over 33.4 minutes per game since the beginning of March.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now