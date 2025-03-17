Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against Golden State, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The Bucks continue to include Antetokounmpo on the injury report due to lingering right knee tendinopathy, though he hasn't missed an outing since the All-Star break. The superstar has averaged 26.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals across 31.1 minutes per game in that 14-game span.

